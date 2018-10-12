Scotland boss Alex McLeish ‘most unpopular manager on social media’

Scotland boss Alex McLeish is the most unpopular Nations League manager on social media, according to research conducting by a leading bookmaker.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: PA

BetVictor found that 45 per cent of tweets and posts about the national team boss are of a negative nature, putting him top of that particular table.

Meanwhile, just 9 per cent posts were found to be of a positive nature, with only Martin O’Neill registering fewer (3 per cent).

Lars Fulle, director of acquisition marketing at BetVictor said: “Football is a game of opinions and the wealth of data provided by social media channels allows us to dig deep into what fans really think.

“We’ve analysed over eight million social posts to date and it’s astonishing to witness how quickly fan sentiment can change after a result.”

Picture: BetVictor

The head coach is already under pressure after losing 2-1 to Israel in the Nations League last night. Scotland were by far the second best team on the night as they went down to an opponent ranked 93rd in the world.

It means McLeish has won only two of his seven games since taking over from Gordon Strachan.