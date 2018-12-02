Scotland begin Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with away double-header

Scotland will begin their 2020 European Championships qualifying campaign with an away double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.
Fans will have to wait until the second weekend in June for the first home match, as Cyprus visit Hampden Park.
From there the schedule gets very tough for Alex McLeish’s side as they face both Belgium and Russia twice in their next four games.
If they’re able to navigate their way through that and are still in serious contention, they’ll then face a more palatable end to the group with home matches against San Marino and Kazakhstan as well as a trip to Cyprus.
If Scotland fail to qualify from the group they will still have the fall back of a play-off match, secured by winning their Uefa Nations League group.
Full details below...
Thursday 21 March 2019
Kazakhstan v Scotland
Sunday 24 March 2019
San Marino v Scotland
Saturday 8 June 2019
Scotland v Cyprus
Tuesday 11 June 2019
Belgium v Scotland
Friday 6 September 2019
Scotland v Russia
Monday 9 September
Scotland v Belgium
Thursday 10 October 2019
Russia v Scotland
Sunday 13 October 2019
Scotland v San Marino
Saturday 16 November 2019
Cyprus v Scotland
Tuesday 19 November 2019
Scotland v Kazakhstan