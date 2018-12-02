Scotland begin Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with away double-header

Scotland will begin their 2020 European Championships qualifying campaign with an away double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Fans will have to wait until the second weekend in June for the first home match, as Cyprus visit Hampden Park.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: PA

From there the schedule gets very tough for Alex McLeish’s side as they face both Belgium and Russia twice in their next four games.

If they’re able to navigate their way through that and are still in serious contention, they’ll then face a more palatable end to the group with home matches against San Marino and Kazakhstan as well as a trip to Cyprus.

If Scotland fail to qualify from the group they will still have the fall back of a play-off match, secured by winning their Uefa Nations League group.

Full details below...

Thursday 21 March 2019

Kazakhstan v Scotland

Sunday 24 March 2019

San Marino v Scotland

Saturday 8 June 2019

Scotland v Cyprus

Tuesday 11 June 2019

Belgium v Scotland

Friday 6 September 2019

Scotland v Russia

Monday 9 September

Scotland v Belgium

Thursday 10 October 2019

Russia v Scotland

Sunday 13 October 2019

Scotland v San Marino

Saturday 16 November 2019

Cyprus v Scotland

Tuesday 19 November 2019

Scotland v Kazakhstan