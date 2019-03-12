Scotland announce squad for Euro 2020 qualifying double-header

Have your say

Alex McLeish has named his Scotland squad for the double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty has won his first Scotland call-up for the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The forward - who signed for Hibs on loan from Reading in January - joins Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke and Johnny Russell as the forward options amid the absence of the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith.

Jordan Archer, Scott Bain and Jon McLaughlin are the three goalkeepers after Allan McGregor announced his international retirement on Monday.

Right-back Liam Palmer has won his first call-up and joins Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Barry Bannan in the 27-man squad, while uncapped Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has kept his place.