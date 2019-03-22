Scotland accused of treating Kazakhstan like ‘village idiots’ after underestimating hosts

Former Kazakhstan manager Alexander Borodyuk has accused Scotland of treating the former Soviet nation like ‘village idiots.’

Scotland flew in early to Astana and insisted they stayed on British time as part of their preparations.

Kazakhstan's Baktiyor Zainutdinov celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 qualifier. Picture: Alexei Filippov/AP

But instead of getting their Euro 2020 campaign off to a good start, the Scots suffered abject humiliation after they were destroyed 3-0.

And Borodyuk - predecessor to current manager Michal Bilek - reckons the Scots treated their hosts with contempt.

He said: “The result came as no surprise to me whatsoever. We have worked towards a score like this for many years and it was totally deserved.

“When you arrive in a country like Kazakhstan overconfident - which is exactly what Scotland were - then you usually suffer embarrassment and get punished.

“I read some of the interviews before the game of the Scottish players and staff and you would think they were facing a team of village idiots.

“But I don’t want this result to be about the failings of Scotland - it was all about how good Kazakhstan were.

“There is a new generation of talented players from Kazakhstan and Scotland found that to their cost.

“Michal Bilek has clearly done an excellent job already and I wish him nothing but the best of luck.”