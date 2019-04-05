Scotland 1-1 Chile: Erin Cuthbert on target in draw

Chile keeper Christiane Endler played her part, but Scotland let a third successive win to slip away at the Pinatar Arena in Spain, writes Alan Campbell.

Shelley Kerr’s side led after 19 minutes when Erin Cuthbert smashed Kirsty Smith’s assist high into thenet.

A weak passback by Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, which allowed Francisca Lara to run through on Lee Alexander, nearly undid the good start, but the Chilean shot weakly at the goalkeeper. Her counterpart, Endler, had to be sharper to save two shots each from Cuthbert and Lizzie Arnot as the Scots pressed for a second before half-time.

For all their superiority, Scotland were back on level terms four minutes into the second half. Right-back Smith’s pass back was intercepted by Daniela Zamora and Alexander, who was booked, took the forward down in the box. Karen Araya scored from the spot.

Scotland spent most of the remaining time trying to get the lead back but Endler was in inspired form, saving from a Lisa Evans header and, with two minutes left, denying Cuthbert, who had only the keeper to beat.