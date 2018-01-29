Scot Gemmill the new 6/4 favourite for Scotland manager’s job

Scot Gemmill, the Scotland Under-21 boss, has jumped to the head of the betting to become the next manager of the senior national side.

The SFA board will meet again tomorrow as it continues its search for a replacement for Gordon Strachan, who was sacked in October. And, after Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill last week turned down the post, it is understood that support is growing inside SFA corridors for Gemmill to be considered.

Last night Gemmill was a 6/4 favourite with two bookmakers, with ex-Scotland boss Alex McLeish 7/2 to take the reins for a second time. Former Bayern Munich manager Felix Magath threw his hat in the ring at the weekend but the 64-year-old German is not yet quoted by the bookies.

Gemmill, capped 26 times by Scotland and the son of World Cup ’78 legend Archie, joined the SFA as the under-17s coach in 2014 and, after a spell with the under-19s, was put in charge of the under-21s in 2016.