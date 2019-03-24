Rumour Mill: Alex McLeish won’t quit | EPL side eye Rangers star and Killie boss | ‘10-0 over San Marino won’t be enough’

All the latest news and rumours from Scottish football.

Alex McLeish won’t quit

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Alex McLeish has insisted he won’t quit as manager and says he can make it Scotland’s “greatest ever” campaign by bouncing back from Kazakhstan loss to qualify from Euro 2020 group. (The Sun )

Andy Robertson: Some people made it out to be a filling - it was more than that

The Scotland defender travelled incognito with the Tartan Army out to Bologna from Edinburgh on Friday night for this evening’s San Marino game after missing the 3-0 thumping in the Astana Arena with a mouth abscess. The severity of the condition became the subject of cynicism in the swirl of sneering over players’ commitment to the nation side’s cause. The 25-year-old believes that is grossly unfair. (The Scotsman)

Fulham to swoop for Rangers star and Klimarnock boss

English Premiership side Fulham are eyeing a move for Rangers loan star Ryan Kent and Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. (The Sun)

James McFadden: 10-0 win over San Marino wouldn’t be enough for some people

Scotland coach James McFadden has conceded that the perception of the national team may have suffered irreparable damage as the result of the wretched defeat in Kazakhstan. (The Scotsman)

Joe Jordan says he gets depressed thinking about Scotland

The former Manchester United and Leeds United striker played in three World Cups during his storied 52-cap career.

The 67-year-old said: “What I look at – and get depressed about – isn’t [just] the present but the future,” he said. “I know we want to qualify for the Euros next year but what I want to know is where are we going? What is the future for Scotland? For a nation like ours… I look at the faces on the walls of the Hall of Fame at Hampden and think: ‘Christ!’ We had some players.” (The Scotsman)

John McGinn: Scotland will lose to San Marino if we don’t change attitude

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has warned the national team will lose to San Marino on Sunday if they have the same attitude the showed in Kazakhstan. (Daily Express)

Ex-Aberdeen youngster Jack Grimmer eyes a return to Pittodrie

Jack Grimmer was an 18-year-old prospect at Pittodrie when Fulham signed him from the Dons in 2012. Seven years later, the Aberdeen-born defender is approaching the end of his contract at Coventry City, and considering a move back to hometown. (Sunday Post)

Mystery as Dedryck Boyata pulls out of Belgium tie

Dedryck Boyata has mysteriously withdrawn from Belgium duty for “personal reasons”. The Celtic defender has dropped out of the squad to face Cyprus in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. (Daily Record)