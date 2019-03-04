Robert Snodgrass charged by FA over alleged abuse of anti-doping officials

Have your say

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has been hit with an FA charge after allegedly abusing officials from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) last month.

The Scotland international is understood to have used “abusive and / or insulting words” towards UKAD workers who attended the Hammers’ training ground on February 6 to conduct out-of-competition testing.

It is not thought that the anti-doping officials were at Rush Green to test Snodgrass.

A statement from the FA read: “Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1).

“It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK Anti-Doping officials who were visiting West Ham United’s training ground on 06 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing.”

The 31-year-old, who has played 30 times for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this term, has until March 18 to respond.

Snodgrass, who joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, started his senior career with Ladbrokes Premiership side Livingston, spending time on loan at Stirling Albion during the 2006/07 season.

He joined Leeds in 2008, helping the Elland Road side to promotion to the Championship before a two-year spell with Norwich.

Snodgrass added another promotion, helping Hull to the Premier League in 2016 before transferring to West Ham, where he has made 45 appearances to date.

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring seven goals in 43 matches, before returning to London.

His last Scotland appearance came in September last year, when he appeared as a substitute in the 4-0 friendly defeat to Belgium at Hampden Park.