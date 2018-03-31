Queen’s Park and SFA yet to agree a price for Hampden

Queen’s Park and the Scottish FA have yet to finalise a price despite reports that the amateur club have agreed in principle to sell Hampden Park to the game’s governing body.

The 20-year rental agreement between the parties ends in 2020 and the SFA has said it would consider taking Scotland matches and cup finals and semi-finals to Murrayfield if no new deal can be done.

A move to the home of rugby would put Queen’s Park’s future in doubt but would also prove expensive for the SFA. The association would be due to pay back £12 million of lottery funding associated with the redevelopment of Hampden in 2000 as well as £4m to debenture holders who have access to tickets for the stadium.

Queen’s Park president Alan Hutchison refused to divulge details of the negotiations. “We are aware of the reports, however we have nothing to say at the moment,” Hutchison said. “Any discussions are subject to the strictest degree of confidentiality and it would therefore be inappropriate for myself or anyone connected with Queen’s Park to comment.”