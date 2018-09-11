Netherlands U21 1- 2 Scotland U21: Fraser Hornby double seals victory

A double from Fraser Hornby, which included a 40-yard wonder strike, completed a ‘Double Dutch’ triumph by Scotland to put them firmly in the hunt for qualification for the Euro finals.

Scotland had already defeated Netherlands in Paisley last year and a brace by Everton starler Hornby – five days after his hat-trick against Andorra – was enough to give them a superb win in Doetinchem.

Hornby scored a spectacular opener and although the Dutch levelled, he converted a last-minute penalty after home defender Pablo Rosario was sent off for a trip on Lewis Ferguson, the Aberdeen midfielder, inside the box.

Scotland are now joint second in Group 4 behind leaders England with a trip to Ukraine and a home game against the Auld Enemy to come. The four best runners-up in the groups will go into a play-off.

Manager Scot Gemmill was thrilled by the performance.

He said: “I would say it’s the best we have played when I have been manager. I don’t think you can underestimate how hard it is to come to Holland and win. Not many Scotland teams have done that. It was really, really impressive.

“It was another really tactically disciplined performance. They showed they can execute a game plan. I saw a Scotland team that did everything required. I always want my players to play with an edge and they delivered. Fraser’s first goal was another big moment from a big player in a big game.”

Scotland came so close to making a dream start at De Vijverberg when Stevie Mallan teed up Mikey Johnston and the Celtic starlet thudded a shot against the post.

But the hosts also hit the woodwork in the 20th minute when AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners smashed a shot against the bar.

Scotland almost took a bizarre lead five minutes later when an inswinging corner by Hibs’ Mallan struck the crossbar.

The Scots, however, stunned the Dutch by taking the lead nine minutes after the break. Mallan was trying to chase down a long ball which was always going to be reached by Dutch keeper Justin Bijlow. However, the Feyenoord man fluffed his clearance to Hornby who was fully 40 yards out, but had time to launch the ball into the empty net.

The hosts drew level when Teun Koopmeiners’s free-kick took a slight deflection which was enough to deceive Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie.

But just when the Scots were being pinned back deeper and deeper, they scored on a rare venture upfield in the last minute. Ferguson was tripped as he was preparing to shoot and Finnish referee Antti Munukka not only awarded Scotland a penalty, but sent off the perpetrator, Pablo Rosario. Hornby converted to give the young Scots a famous victory.