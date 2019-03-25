Montenegro fans hold up Scotland flag ahead of Euro 2020 clash with England

A supporter in the home end at Montenegro’s Euro 2020 qualifier with England in Podgorica was captured on TV waving a Scotland flag ahead of kick-off.

Cameras panning around the Podgorica City Stadium in the Montenegrin capital caught the fans waving the Saltire, presumably in a bid to wind up their opponents, rather than any great show of support for the beleaguered Scots.

The appearance of the flag prompted a somewhat predictable response on social media, with one England fan writing: “Great to see a Scotland flag in the Montenegro end. Hopefully they play like them.”

Another supporter added: “Do the Montenegrin fans with the Scotland flag realise that it’s more likely to just make us laugh than wind us up?”

Connor Scotter tweeted: “Scotland flag in the Montenegro end! Must have gained some confidence from beating San Marino!!!”

One England fan joked: “Beyond outraged and triggered by the Montenegro fan holding up a Scotland flag there. Not sure how I’ll get over this one.”

Scotland lost their Euro 2020 qualification opener 3-0 to Kazakhstan and despite defeating San Marino 2-0 in their second match, were jeered off the pitch by the Tartan Army.