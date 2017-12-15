Michael O’Neill: No contact from the SFA over Scotland job

Have your say

Michael O’Neill has revealed that he’s not held any discussions with the Scottish FA.

The Northern Ireland boss is the preferred candidate of the governing body to take over from Gordon Strachan as manager of the national team.

The Irish FA were reported to have granted permission for the 48-year-old to talk with their Scottish counterparts a month ago.

However, the ex-Hibs and Dundee United winger insists he’s not been contacted by chairman Stewart Regan or anyone at the SFA.

“Certainly the SFA have indicated they’d like to speak to me,” O’Neill told BBC Northern Ireland.

“But there’s nothing more than that in terms of whether I have had discussions or I’ve not had discussions.”

