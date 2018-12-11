Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson ‘worth £72 million’ say analysts

The transfer value of Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has risen to £72.12 million, according to analysis by CIES Football Observatory, a research group based in Switzerland.

The former Queen’s Park and Dundee United left-back joined Liverpool from Hull City for £8m in July 2017. He is now a key member of the Anfield side, helping them reach the Champions League final last season.

The Football Observatory claims to provide “technical analysis of player performance and the scientific estimation of transfer values”.

It says that Robertson’s value has increased from €47.8m to €79.8m in the three month period from 1 September to 1 December, an increase of €32m. Only the transfer value of Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmun and Joao Cancelo of Juventus has increased more in Europe’s big five leagues.