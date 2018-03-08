Liverpool and Scotland ace Andy Robertson hailed for fan gesture

Andy Robertson has won praise from all corners of the footballing community after a touching gesture towards a young Liverpool fan.

Reds fan Alfie Radford gave his pocket money to a foodbank collection being held outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Porto earlier this week.

And Robertson was so impressed with Alfie’s kindness that the former Queen’s Park and Dundee United defender personally wrote to the youngster and sent him a signed shirt in recognition of his gesture.

However, Robertson sent a signed Roberto Firmino shirt rather than one of his own, explaining his decision by writing: “Let’s be honest Alfie, no one wants the left back’s shirt.”

Dad Tom tweeted a photo of a chuffed Alfie holding up the shirt, along with a picture of Robertson’s letter, and wrote: “Thanks to Andy Robertson for my lad’s letter and gift.

“Bigger story here is please everybody get behind Fans Supporting Foodbanks.”

Fans Supporting Foodbanks is a cross-club partnership between Liverpool fans’ group Spirit of Shankly and the Everton Supporters’ Trust, set up to “tackle foodbank shortages.”

Here is Robertson’s letter to Alfie Radford in full:

Dear Alfie,

It’s Andy Robertson here from Liverpool.

I saw on Twitter that you did something very special for the foodbanks at Anfield last night.

I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how there’s hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it.

For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing. Let me tell you now, that is brilliant from you and sets an example to the rest of us that showing a little care and thought for others is really important - it’s also very Liverpool! Foodbanks are a cause very close to my own heart and what you’ve done will stay with me for a long time.

Anyway - the point of this letter. You’ve done something amazing for other people and expected nothing in return for it. Because of that, I want to make sure it is rewarded.

I’ve got one of Roberto Firmino’s match shirts from this season and asked him to sign it for you, by way of a thank you for what you did for the foodbanks. Let’s be honest Alfie, no one wants the left back’s shirt - which is why I got you Bobby’s instead. Hope that’s okay.

I’ll make sure all the lads hear about what you’ve done. You’ve done LFC proud Alfie - your family will be made up with you I’m sure.

All the best wee man,

Andy