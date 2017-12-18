Leigh Griffiths strike voted Scotland’s best goal of 2017

Leigh Griffiths’ second goal against England in the 2-2 draw in June has been voted the best Scottish strike of 2017.

The Celtic striker hit two perfect free kicks as Scotland took a 2-1 lead into the dying moments of the World Cup qualifier, only for Harry Kane to snatch an injury-time equaliser.

The match finished all square, with the Tartan Army wondering what might have been had Scotland held on for a famous win.

Griffiths saw off competition from Scotland Under-17 star Glenn Middleton for his goal against Montenegro, Andy Robertson’s strike against Lithuania and Claire Emslie’s effort for Scotland Women against Albania.