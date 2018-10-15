How Scotland can qualify or get relegated from their Uefa Nations League group

Scotland sit second in their Uefa Nations League group. Joel Sked looks at the current state of play and what the next round of fixtures could bring.

READ MORE: Analysis: A sense of Alex McLeish playing out time eight months into job



State of play?

Israel followed up their 2-1 win over Scotland by defeating Albania 2-0. It's the first time they've recorded back-to-back wins in nearly two years. The win also took them to the top of League C's Group 1 on six points.

Scotland sit second on three points due to their 2-0 win over Albania, while the Albanians sit third, also on three points due to their 1-0 win over Israel in the first match of the section.

What's next?

Scotland travel to Albania next month before finishing off their Nations League campaign at Hampden Park against Israel.

What do Scotland require to qualify?

The simple solution is a win in both matches. However, judging by the feeling around the team at the moment it is unlikely to be that straightforward.

No matter the result in Albania, the clash with Israel in Glasgow is a must-win. A win or draw means any win will required to top the group.

It becomes slightly more awkward if Albania defeat Scotland and then Scotland defeat Israel.

READ MORE: 'This isn’t going to get any better' - Scotland fans react to Portugal defeat



What happens if teams are level on points?

The aforementioned scenario of Albania beating Scotland and Alex McLeish's men getting three points against Israel would leave all three teams tied on six points.

It would then come down to goal difference.

Scotland are four goals better off than Albania, while Israel have a goal difference of +2 to Scotland's +1.

Can Scotland still get relegated?

Yes, it is easy to forget that the Uefa Nations League includes promotion and relegation.

If Scotland were to finish third in their group they would face possible relegation to League D, which consists of the likes of Andorra, Malta and San Marino.

However, finishing third won't mean automatic relegation. Due to there being one group of three and three groups of four the three teams which finish fourth will be relegated plus the worst third placed side.

Currently, it is very unlikely Scotland will drop that far. Cyprus the team are team holding that unenviable position and have a goal difference four goals worse than Scotland.

READ MORE: Alex McLeish seeks positives after Scots’ defeat by Portugal