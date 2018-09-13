Hampden is ‘unique and special’ says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has welcomed the Scottish FA’s decision to remain at Hampden, describing it as a “unique and special” venue.

Rodgers has guided Celtic to victory in all eight matches they have played at Hampden under his guidance so far and believes it is positive for the heritage of the game in Scotland that it continues as the national stadium.

“For me personally, it’s a very good decision,” said Rodgers. “I’ve always enjoyed my times there, but it’s not only that.It’s good for the traditions of the game because there is just a feel around Hampden which is special.”

The Scottish FA are committed to revamping Hampden once they take ownership from Queen’s Park in 2020 and Rodgers would like to see a more compact design adopted for the benefit of players and spectators alike.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is among those who have been critical of the current configuration but Rodgers added: “Hopefully over time they can find the funding to bring the stadium up to a standard everyone expects for modern day stadia.”

“You have a real special passion for football up here in Scotland so to have the chance to use that as a national team in a more compact stadium would definitely help.”