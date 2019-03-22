Gordon Strachan shock favourite to return as Scotland boss as Alex McLeish sack odds tumble

Gordon Strachan is the 3/1 favourite to be the next Scotland boss with odds on Alex McLeish getting the sack before the next round of Euro 2020 qualifiers plummeting.

A defiant McLeish last night refused to address his position following the 3-0 reversal in Kazakhstan.

Is Gordon Strachan set for a shock return as Scotland boss? Picture: SNS Group

The 60-year-old has led Scotland to a play-off place thanks to finishing top in their UEFA Nations League qualifying group but losing to a team ranked 117th in the world prompted questions from the media wondering if the strong reaction from fans to the defeat in Nursultan meant he would consider his position.

“I will just continue to do my job,” he said. “Suffice to say I’m not going to get drawn into that question.”

But odds on McLeish getting the boot ahead of fixtures against Cyprus and Belgium have tumbled from 50/1 to just 7/4.

Strachan, who quit as boss after failing to qualify for the World Cup, is priced at 3/1, with former Manchester United and Everton boss David Moyes at 5/1.

Steve Clarke is at 6/1 while the Scottish FA’s performance chief Malky Mackay is at 15/2.