Gareth Southgate keen to persuade Scotland cap to play for England

England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up a shock call-up for capped Scotland player Tom Cairney.

The Fulham ace has already turned out twice for Scotland against Canada and Costa Rica, however both were friendlies.

Tom Cairney has been key to Fulham in recent season (Photo: Getty)

The 27-year-old has since withdrawn from several squads due to various injuries.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish now faces a scramble to reward the Nottingham-born player a competitive cap following alleged interest from the England manager.

The Scotland manager is set to call-up Cairney for next month's Nations League match-up with Israel in order to fend off Southgate's advances.

The flair player is aware of interest, according to the Scottish Sun.

Eyeing up Rice

According to reports, Southgate is also keen on a move for Republic of Ireland's Declan Rice.

The West Ham United player has been capped for Martin O'Neill's side, but never in a competitive fixture.

Rice is said to be pondering a switch to England.