Four uncapped players in Scotland starting XI to face Costa Rica

Returning manager Alex McLeish has named four uncapped players in his Scotland starting XI to face Costa Rica at Hampden.

READ MORE - Scotland boss Alex McLeish vows to instil winning mentality

As expected, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay steps right into the fray after pledging his international future to the country of his father’s birth.

He’s joined in the team by Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna and Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie. All three were selected to the Scotland squad for the first time for this international friendly double-header.

Former Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald will earn his first cap at the age of 29. The Fulham star has been called up several times before but never managed to make it on to the park.

Elsewhere, Grant Hanley and captain Charlie Mulgrew will partner McKenna in what appears to be a back three.

Matt Ritchie comes back in from the cold in attack, while there’s a place for Callum Paterson making his Scotland return after injury at the right wing-back position. Andy Robertson takes up residence on the left.

Allan McGregor has been preferred to Jon McLaughlin and Jordan Archer in goal.