Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths pulls out of Scotland squad to focus on fitness

Have your say

Leigh Griffiths has pulled out the Scotland squad for the Uefa Nations League qualifier against Israel and friendly with Portugal.

• READ MORE: Alex McLeish’s message to Scots strikers - let battle commence

Leigh Griffiths has pulled out the Scotland squad. Picture: SNS

The forward wants to take the international break to focus on his fitness.

Griffiths started in Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Johnstone before being subbed after 61 minutes without hitting the back of the net.

“I feel that I need to focus on my fitness over this international period and get back into the best possible shape,” he said.

The striker started the friendly defeat to Belgium last month but started from the bench in the 2-0 win over Albania, coming on after 70 minutes.

Griffiths has featured 16 times for Celtic this season, scoring five goals.

Scotland play Israel on Thursday before Portugal come to Hampden Park on Sunday.

• READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers says Celtic squad is ‘bloated’ with players to be offloaded