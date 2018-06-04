Bizarre moment as mascot bear joins Scotland team in Mexico

Prior to their friendly against Mexico, Scotland were joined on the pitch by a mascot bear and his ‘handler’ in a bizarre incident.

• READ MORE: Scotland’s rookies retain dignity as they frustrate Azteca crowd

The players were taking in the surroundings at the famous Azteca Stadium ahead of their 1-0 defeat to the Mexicans. While they waited to warm up they congregated in groups knocking balls around when the mascot approached.

Keen to get involved the bear took a pass and then thumped it back, the ball clattering off what looks like the shins of Graeme Shinnie much to the hilarity of his team-mates.

The bear apologised and shook hands with the Aberdeen captain.

• READ MORE: 10 things we learned from Scotland’s games against Peru and Mexico