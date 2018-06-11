Billy Gilmour and Celtic’s Michael Johnston included in Toulon XI

Two of Scotland’s young stars have been picked in the best XI of the Toulon Tournament.

• READ MORE: Watch: Celtic star Michael Johnston scores wonder goal v England

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour and Celtic’s Michael Johnston were selected for their impressive performances at the competition which was held in France this month.

Scotland reached the semi-finals where they were defeated by England 3-1. They went in front in that fixture through a fantastic individual goal from Johnston, who was voted the third best player at the tournament.

The competition’s official website said: “The Celtic FC player has been constant threat for his opponents during the whole competition. He established himself as one of the key players of the Scottish side and has notably scored a fantastic goal against England in the semi-finals”

Scotland won their group thanks to a draw with Togo and wins over France and South Korea. The latter match so Gilmour open the scoring with a fine, composed finish.

The Chelsea starlet, who turned 17 on Monday, won the competition’s breakthrough player award. Only 16 during the tournament, he impressed hugely with his authoritative but calm performances in midfield.

“He is only 17 and has taken the Maurice Revello Tournament 2018 by storm,” read the website. “Gifted technically, the Chelsea player has impressed the observers despite his young age. He is clearly one to watch.”

Former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was voted the tournament’s best goalkeeper award as he helped England retain the title.

• READ MORE: ‘Revelation’ award for Scotland Under-21s’ Billy Gilmour