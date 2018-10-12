Andy Robertson: Both Kieran Tierney and I are ‘out of position’

Scotland captain Andy Robertson believes the left side of the national team’s defence isn’t working because both he and Kieran Tierney are playing “out of position”.

Scotland's Andrew Robertson battles with Israel midfielder Dor Peretz. Picture: AFP

The Liverpool defender once again started at left wing-back in the Nations League encounter away to Israel with Tierney tucked in as the left-sided centre-back in manager Alex McLeish’s 3-5-2 formation.

After a first half where Scotland managed to lead despite not playing well, things fell apart spectacularly after the break, as Scotland conceded twice, had a man sent off and lost the game 2-1.

Robertson and the Celtic defender are viewed as two of Scotland’s brightest stars, though each favour left-back as their preferred position. And the 24-year-old believes both are suffering as a result.

“Both of us are out of position,” Robertson told BBC Scotland.

“So it’s two positions we need to try and learn. We’ve played there before but we need to learn it in this system. Unfortunately, that will take time. Both of us want to play left-back and there isn’t that slot just now.

“The gaffer has looked at it and wants to get me and KT down the left. I’ve got to start a lot higher and I don’t have a winger to play with. From that point of view, it is a lot harder. I won’t speak for Kieran, but I wasn’t good enough.”