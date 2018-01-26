Ally McCoist ‘could never turn down’ Scotland job

Ally McCoist has said he would be open to taking the vacant Scotland manager’s job.

The 55-year-old told talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil he would relish the chance to replace Gordon Strachan, who left the job more than three months ago.

The Scottish FA are currently on the lookout for a new manager after Michael O’Neill turned down the offer of a four-year contract earlier this week.

McCoist, who has been out of work since leaving Rangers in 2014, described the position as a ‘great job’, adding: “You never turn your back on your country.

“I would have to suggest there might be one or two in front of me in the queue, but if your country comes calling, you never turn it down.”