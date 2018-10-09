Alex McLeish does not feel ‘let down’ by Leigh Griffiths

Scotland boss Alex McLeish insists he does not feel let down by Leigh Griffiths’ decision to pull out of the squad set to face Israel in Thursday’s crucial Nations League clash.

READ MORE - Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths pulls out of Scotland squad to focus on fitness

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: SNS

Victory in Haifa will put the Scots within touching distance of the play-offs and a potential shot at Euro 2020, but they will have to do it without Griffiths, who has withdrawn from the squad after claiming he needs to work on his fitness levels.

However, asked if he felt let down by the Celtic hitman’s decision, McLeish said: “No, no I don’t. Leigh doesn’t feel he is fit enough and wants to concentrate on his fitness - and you have to respect Leigh’s decision.

“I had a good chat with him on Saturday and I think he has cleared that up with his statement.

“I’m not going to throw him under a bus as such. He came to the games last time round and there was no animosity whatsoever.”