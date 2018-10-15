83% of Scotland fans want Alex McLeish out as national team manager

Have your say

An overwhelming majority of Scotland fans want to see Alex McLeish’s reign as Scotland manager come to an end.

The Scotsman ran a poll on Friday afternoon asking supporters to give their opinion of whether McLeish should stay in the job following the embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Israel.

They continued voting across the weekend as Scotland again lost, this time in a friendly to Portugal at Hampden.

Three days after the poll went online, 2,500 voters have had their say, with a staggering 83 per cent calling for a change at the manager’s position.