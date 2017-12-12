Ross County 2 - 2 Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd rescues Ayrshiremen

Kris Boyd capped a stirring Kilmarnock revival from two goals down with a late equaliser to maintain the feelgood factor under manager Steve Clarke.

The visitors had looked almost dead and buried in the Highlands by the break with County leading through Chris Routis and Jason Naismith finishes.

But Eamonn Brophy’s fourth goal in three games sparked the recovery and Boyd’s trademark leveller killed County’s hopes of drawing level with their opponents in the table.

There was added intrigue in the battle of wits in store between two managers who had crossed paths often enough in England’s Premier League.

County’s Owen Coyle and Killie’s Clarke have both roused spirits at their respective clubs, but Clarke’s record going into last night’s tussle was certainly the more eye-catching, given the Ayrshire club’s startling resurgence.

A bitterly cold night in the Highlands was never likely to faze the buoyant visitors, but County’s clinical edge soon unravelled that air of confidence.

County have a sublime natural talent in recent signing Chris Eagles and the 32-year-old Englishman was prominent in a positive start from the hosts.

The former Manchester United and Burnley attacker had the crowd gasping in delight with some of his first-half trickery and movement, but it would be his dead ball deliveries that proved most rewarding.

Killie’s one clear chance after 16 minutes saw Scott Fox dive at full stretch to push away a low Brophy drive from the edge of the area.

A thigh strain for Gordon Greer brought an early substitution for Killie, with past County stalwart Scott Boyd entering the fray to warm applause from the home crowd.

Whether or not the disruption affected Killie, County were ahead on the half hour.

Eagles’ corner from the left swept clean through the crowded penalty area and found Routis sneaking in at the back completely unmarked as the Frenchman’s volley flew past Jamie MacDonald from 12 yards.

The value of Eagles’ deliveries was underlined again in devastating fashion for the second goal five minutes before the break.

From the right, his measured free-kick held perfect pace for Naismith and the County defender’s 15-yard header soared past MacDonald into the roof of the net.

Just as Killie, after such a poor first half, seemed unable to snap out of their slumber, a thunderbolt came from nowhere.

Brophy collected a pass a couple of yards outside the County penalty box after 61 minutes, but seemed to have too many dark blue shirts around him to pose much danger.

The Killie attacker had other ideas, though, and unleashed a 25-yard rocket into the middle left of the County net to give the Ayrshire men some hope.

All of a sudden, the visitors were back in business. Momentum was with Clarke’s men, with County defending desperately in some shaky moments.

Boyd’s moment came three minutes from the end as he rose to meet Chris Burke’s cross with a close-range header that deflected past Fox.