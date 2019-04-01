Which clubs could sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer?

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers this summer, as his form for the Light Blues catches the attention of teams in Europe’s top leagues. But who could the Colombian international sign for, according to the bookies?

Leicester City

Could Alfredo Morelos be on the move this summer? Picture: SNS Group

Linking up with the former manager of your club’s biggest rivals could be seen as a strange move but joining Leicester and Brendan Rodgers wouldn’t be a bad move for Morelos.

Despite their shock title win in 2016, there is no pressure on the Foxes to repeat that feat and at the same time, they’re unlikely to be mired in a relegation battle any time soon.

Their main problem would appear to be finding strikers to help ease some of the expectation on Jamie Vardy. The 29-year-old forward has 13 goals to his name, while his fellow strikers have managed just six between them, with Demarai Gray getting four of them and Kelechi Iheanacho the other two.

So could Morelos be on his way to the King Power Stadium? The Foxes are currently favourites to sign the Colombian striker in the summer, priced at 5/1. But they could face competition from...

Everton

The Toffees, too, have problems in their goals department. Turkish hitman Cenk Tosun has netted just three times in all competitions, albeit he hasn’t been starting matches. Midfielder Richarlison has been deployed as an auxiliary striker and has 13 goals to his name, while Gylfi Sigurdsson also has 13 goals from attacking midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has chipped in with eight, but there are few who would disagree that Marco Silva’s side could do with some additional firepower.

Losing his star striker to his old club’s biggest rivals is unlikely to go down well with Steven Gerrard, so could another club come in for Morelos? A club like...

Borussia Dortmund

It seems unlikely, with the Bundesliga side boasting the attacking talents of Paco Alcacer, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho, but the Westfalenstadion side are priced at 10/1 to sign Morelos this summer regardless. His 29 goals in all competitions make him an attractive prospect and he would likely be a cheaper option for Dortmund if they decide to beef up their attack with a likely assault on Europe as well as the Bundesliga next year. However, Dortmund may have to fend off interest from...

West Ham

The Hammers are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, with doubts over Marco Arnautovic’s future at the London Stadium, and Andy Carroll’s deal up this summer. Mexican forward Javier Hernandez only has 12 months left on his contract and Lucas Perez has made just 12 Premier League appearances this term, but Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be back for the 2019/20 campaign. West Ham have plenty of money to throw around so a hefty fee for Morelos wouldn’t put them off, and SportNation has priced them at 10/1 as well. Just behind them are...

Southampton

Yes, the Saints are priced at 14/1 to snap up Morelos. Danny Ings is set to join the St Mary’s side on a permanent basis during the summer but there are question marks over the futures of Guido Carrillo (currently on loan at Leganes) and Mohammed Elyounoussi (no goals since joining from Basel in the summer). Shane Long and Charlie Austin are contracted until the summer of 2020 while Sam Gallagher and Michael Obafemi have also played this season. It would seem an unlikely move, but then so would...

Newcastle United

The Magpies aren’t exactly short of forwards - Yoshinori Muto, Ayoze Perez and Joselu are all on the club’s books and a deal to take West Brom loan striker Salomon Rondon to St James’ permanently with Dwight Gayle going the other way looks likely this summer. Newcastle are, nevertheless, priced at 16/1 to sign Morelos, along with...

Valencia

The Spaniards can boast Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Rodrigo, Santi Mina and Ruben Sobrino among their attackers, with Alex Blanco and Simone Zaza due to return from their respective loans at Alves and Torino this summer.

They’re currently in sixth-place - finishing there would net them a Europa League qualifier spot - but they’re only three points away from automatic qualification to the Champions League group stages. Regardless of what European competition, if any, they qualify for, they may feel some attacking reinforcements would be a good investment. They’re priced at 16/1 to sign the Colombian.

A spokesman for SportNation, who priced all the clubs, said: “The odds suggest that Brendan Rodgers will reunite the Old Firm war, despite being 300 miles south of the Scottish capital by signing Morelos.

“Then again, selling a proven goal scorer to his former bitter rivals Everton is just as bad for Steven Gerrard.”