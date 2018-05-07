What we learned from Dave King’s Rangers press conference

Rangers chairman Dave King held a press conference on Monday, during which he addressed a number of issues relating to shares, transfer budgets and new manager Steven Gerrard. Here is what we learned...

There’s going to be another share issue...

Dave King leaves Ibrox after giving a media briefing. Picture: SNS Group

There had been whispers about a significant announcement prior to the briefing and sure enough, Dave King revealed that there were plans for another share issue.

The Rangers chairman is hopeful of raising somewhere in the region of £6 million.

He said today at the press conference: “We haven’t decided how much money will be available but at the moment I am thinking about £6 million new cash in the balance converted to loans.”

• READ MORE - SPFL eyes record TV deal following Steven Gerrard’s Rangers arrival

... but no plans for external investment at the moment

Following the departure of directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott, the rumour mill went into overdrive amid suggestions new investors were being lined up.

However, King dismissed those reports, adding: “We are not talking to anyone new, who is not there already. There is nothing external other than existing shareholders and investors.”

• READ MORE - Rangers chairman Dave King says funding available for Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s transfer kitty is TBA

With Steven Gerrard due to take up his role as Rangers manager in June, there has been a lot of talk about the budget he’ll get for transfers. Pundit and former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons reckons the ex-Liverpool captain will need about £70 million to compete with his former club, but anyone hoping for King to reveal details were left sorely disappointed.

“We don’t put figures on that because we can’t,” King said. “We have given a commitment that we will continue to invest in the squad and we will provide additional net funds to Steven.

“He will sit down with [Director of Football] Mark Allen, and determine how much he needs.”

• READ MORE - Rangers plan new share issue as Dave King gives update on transfer budget

King’s Takeover Panel tussle ‘has nothing to do with the club’

King also addressed his ongoing battle with the Takeover Panel. Last week, he was confirmed to be in breach of takeover rules after failing to deposit around £11 million in a UK bank account ahead of the deadline for his mandatory bid.

He said: “About four weeks ago now, I agreed with the takeover panel that, while I wouldn’t make a formal offer, one of my trust companies would.

“The takeover panel would accept the offer as being from me personally, as they know that I would never make an offer. They accepted that, they asked for proof of funds which we gave them.

“They asked for the funds to be ringfenced in a separate account, to make sure the funds could only be used for the purpose of the shares.

“The panel wanted the funds relocated to the UK. I was happy to do that, but would have to open a UK bank account, which I agreed to do.

“They didn’t grant an extension, which I needed to get through the various processes in time to meet the deadline.”

King stressed: “This is nothing to do with the football club, it makes no difference to the football club. It has nothing to do with the team and with funding.”

• READ MORE - Nine Rangers players Steven Gerrard should keep