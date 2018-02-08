Vinnie Jones ‘held secret talks with Graeme Souness over Rangers move’

Have your say

Vinnie Jones has revealed he held ‘secret talks’ with Rangers about a move to Ibrox during the Graeme Souness era.

Appearing on talkSPORT, the footballer-turned-actor told Alan Brazil and Joey Barton that he would have relished the chance to have played for the Ibrox club.

Footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones told talkSPORT how he was in secret talks with Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Jones told Barton: “You had my dream move – I’d have loved to have played up there.”

Barton made just eight appearances and lasted just six months at Rangers after signing on in the summer of 2016.

Jones added: “I think you were hard done by there Joey, to be fair son.”

Through laughter, Barton responded: “It’s a great club Vinnie, what a football club. Just a little bit of a mess off the pitch at the minute.”

Jones pictured in action for Wimbledon against Tottenham Hotspur around the time he was in talks with Rangers. Picture: Allsport/Getty images

Jones went on to reveal how he had held secret talks with Rangers in the late 1980s, before they eventually signed Millwall midfielder Terry Hurlock.

Jones explained: “I was having sort of secret talks with them. Rangers went to Wimbledon and Sam [Hammam, Wimbledon owner] wasn’t going to sell me.

“Then all of a sudden, under my feet, they bought Terry Hurlock - who I really admired as a player.”

Jones started his career with Wealdstone in 1984, before spending a year in Sweden with IFK Holmsund. He joined Wimbledon in 1986, and scored nine goals in 77 appearances before joining Leeds in 1989.

After 46 matches and five goals he spent a year at Sheffield United, followed by a season with Chelsea, before returning to Wimbledon in 1992, where he stayed until 1998.

He spent a season with QPR before hanging up his boots in 1999.

Jones claimed in 2010 that Alex McLeish had wanted to bring him to Hibs during his spell in charge at Easter Road.

