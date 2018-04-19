Two Scottish Premiership clubs eye move for Rangers outcast Kenny Miller

Hibs and Motherwell are the early front-runners to land Kenny Miller as the player looks set to have played his last game at Ibrox.

Kenny Miller looks set to leave Rangers for the third time. Picture: SNS

The 38-year-old was suspended by Rangers - along with captain Lee Wallace - earlier this week after an alleged bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

With Miller out of contract in the summer he looks certain to leave for pastures new. The striker is currently in the midst of his third spell with the club.

According to the Scottish Sun, Neil Lennon is weighing up an offer which will allow Miller to end his career where it started by joining Hibs for next season.

Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell are also said to be keen with Celtic loanee Nadir Ciftci due to return to Parkhead at the end of the campaign and fellow attacker Craig Tanner not due back from injury until a couple of months into next season.

Miller has netted five goals in 23 appearances this term.

