Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists he’s not signing Rangers midfielder

Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists the League One club are not interested in taking Greg Docherty on loan.

Greg Docherty was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this week. Picture: SNS

The Wearside outfit were said to be on the verge of completing a season-long loan for the midfielder, according to reports earlier this week.

Docherty has been told by manager Steven Gerrard that he’ll struggle for regular playing time this campaign and it would be better for his development if he went out on loan.

Sunderland were said to be his next destination, but Ross ruled out any move any watching his new side defeat his former club St Mirren 6-0 in a pre-season friendly.

He said: “I seem to get linked with every single player up in Scotland. Some of the reports are true – but a lot aren’t. I have just got used to it. At first it bothered me.

“However, Scotland is always a market I will look at because there are some good players up here.

“We have recruited a couple from the Scottish leagues already.

“Dylan [McGeouch] is already showing how good a player he is for us so it is a market we will continue to explore.

“But Greg is not a player we are interested in. That is not to say he is not a good player but we have other priorities.”

Docherty featured regularly at Rangers under previous boss Graeme Murty after signing in January from Hamilton Accies.

However, he’s dropped down the pecking order with the arrival of Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly, all of whom can play in the centre of the park.

