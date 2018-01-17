Stopping 10-in-a-row is the big thing for Rangers says Commons

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons believes winning the Scottish Cup would not give Rangers much momentum and that the Ibrox club’s main motivation is to stop their great rivals winning ten consecutive league titles.

Rangers open their Scottish Cup campaign on Sunday with a fourth round tie at Highland League side Fraserburgh.

It is a competition which offers manager Graeme Murty a chance to press his claim for the job beyond the end of the season but Commons feels even claiming a piece of major silverware in May won’t solve the wider problems facing Rangers.

“Deep down they know they won’t win the league this season,” Commons said. “If they could win the cup, that would be a big coup.

“But I don’t see winning a cup will give them momentum. They need a long-term strategy. They tried to get a manager after seven weeks of chasing Derek McInnes and not getting him. They’ve had to give it to Murty because there is not anyone else. I don’t think they have the money or resources to get a big name like an Alan Pardew, when he was available. And the money they have invested in the squad –

£9.5 million – they have paid a lot of money in wages to a few foreign players. But they are now in a transition period where they will be looking to stop Celtic winning ten-in-a-row. No question. Whether they win a cup between now and that happening, stopping ten is the big thing for Rangers.

“They needed to do something in this transfer window and they’ve brought a few loans in. It’s funny how they’re going back to the British-based players, the ones who know about the league, Rangers, their rivalry with Celtic and the expectations of the club.

“Pedro Caixinha came in, signed all of those foreign players and gave them massive amounts of money and that certainly hasn’t paid off. Alfredo Morelos has done all right but I wouldn’t say he’s a natural goalscorer.

“Daniel Candeias started off slowly but has recently looked as though he might be a

player but when you look at Carlos Pena and big Bruno Alves, you can’t say that they’re worth the money that they’re getting.

“Hence they’re now going for tried and trusted British players who know a bit about it. There needs to be an understanding between Graeme Murty, the coaching staff and the players. I think the language barrier between the manager and some of the players played a big part earlier in the season.”

