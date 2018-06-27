Steven Gerrard says Rangers overhaul will take time

Steven Gerrard has called for a little patience as he bids to improve Rangers’ fortunes.

The former England and Liverpool captain has been getting to grips with the Ibrox squad at a pre-season training camp in Spain after taking over as boss at the start of the month.

It has already been a busy few months for the club, who have brought in seven new players ahead of their Europa League qualifying campaign, which kicks off against Macedonian side Shkupi in two weeks.

They will be hoping to improve on last year’s humiliation to Progres Niederkorn, but their league form will be the main focus for Gerrard after a disappointing third-placed finish last season.

The 38-year-old told RangersTV: “That isn’t going to happen in eight or nine days, it is something we will have to build over time.

“But the important thing in these eight or nine days of pre-season was to really get things over to them slowly in terms of the three phases of the pitch.

“The important thing is this team scored heavily last year and there were some magnificent bits and attacking phases of play that we are really excited about.

“We need to bring that into next season as well. If we can help tweak that in little areas and add to it, then great.

“I think the area where we need to improve is organisation out of possession and really get the non-negotiables over to the players, what we expect and what we demand.

“But yes, they are starting to drop and the information we are giving to them is starting to seep in.”

The trip to Spain, which lasted just over a week, was an opportunity for Gerrard and his backroom staff, including Gary McAllister, to get their feet under the table.

For Gerrard, it has worked out perfectly and he has been delighted with the approach of his players.

He said: “I think it is credit to all the staff who were here at Rangers last year and all the players who have been around for a long time.

“They have been very welcoming, not just to me and my new staff, but also to the players as well.

“I made it clear to them on day one I want a good group of people, I want good staff and I want everyone pulling in the one direction.”