Steven Gerrard says Rangers failed to deliver, Steve Clarke thinks Kilmarnock should have won

Rangers manager Steven ­Gerrard expressed concern at his team’s failure to deliver a winning response to their Betfred Cup semi-final exit at the hands on Aberdeen on Sunday and urged his players to take more responsibility for their recent dip in form.

The Ibrox side dropped Premiership points at home for the first time this season as they were held 1-1 by a Kilmarnock outfit who remain above them in the league table.

Gerrard did not attempt to hide his dismay at another substandard display following the 1-0 Hampden defeat to Derek McInnes’ team.

“It’s a frustrating result and performance,” he said. “It’s not the reaction I wanted after the weekend. The performance was six or seven out of 10. It’s about 70 per cent of where we can be and what we’ve shown before.

“It wasn’t enough to beat a well-drilled Kilmarnock team. The onus was on us to provide the quality to win the game. We got the first goal which should have given us a big lift but it didn’t. We continued to play slow.

“I can sit here and protect the players, take the blame if that’s what they want. But they are Rangers players.

“They got incredible support and backing at the weekend and again tonight. So they are the ones who have to deliver and tonight they didn’t. We will all take the blame together but the players have to take responsibility at some point.

“It’s a bit of concern. But I know the players can play ­better.

“There were two or three who maxed out and really put it in for us tonight but the rest weren’t at it.

“I expected a better reaction after Sunday. The fans deserved a better reaction and performance.”

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke welcomed another valuable point for his team but felt it might have been even better.

“We’re the first team in the league to come here and stop Rangers getting all three points, so we can be pleased with that,” said Clarke.

“But, we’re also a little bit disappointed because we also had opportunities, especially in the second half when the game opened up a little bit.

“With a little bit more care and attention, we might have had all three points.