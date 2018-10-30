Steven Gerrard looking for a reaction from Rangers against Kilmarnock

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expects to see an instant reaction from his players following their Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen.

Gerrard’s revival of Rangers suffered a major setback on Sunday when they lost 1-0 at Hampden.

It was a fifth consecutive semi-final defeat without finding the net for Rangers and Gerrard admitted there was a “serious lack of quality” in the final third.

The former Liverpool captain wants to see evidence that his players are hurting and eager to atone when they host second-placed Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership tomorrow night.

“We’ll do what we do, nothing changes,” Gerrard told Rangers TV. “We’ll try and recover, we will analyse, debrief and besides that we hope some players self-reflect and we get a reaction. That’s what you have to do.

“But this one will be tough to move on from straight away because of the stage, because of the opportunity that’s gone by.

“If you’ve got anything about you it should hurt for a little while and in the coming performances you should take that frustration out on them.”