Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on ‘brilliant’ Andy Halliday

Steven Gerrard had some special praise for Andy Halliday after the midfielder appeared as a second half substitute during the 2-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old helped the Light Blues see out their 2-0 victory, achieved thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson before Ross McCrorie was sent off for a professional foul.

Andy Halliday appeared as a second half substitute against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Halliday had been tipped to be part of the player exodus this summer as the Rangers squad has been radically overhauled. However, he has fought his way back into Gerrard’s plans.

“Andy has been superb since the first day I met him,” said Gerrard. “When you come into a club, you hear different things about players and sometimes it’s not always positive.

“But I have to take people at face value. He’s been absolutely brilliant as a squad member from day one. He’s done every single training session, everything asked of him and more.

“He’s always ready for that chance and I can trust him now to go in. I’m really pleased with Andy and I think he has got a big part to play. Not only is he trusted on the pitch, he is a very important member in that dressing room. He’s a Rangers nut and really, really cares about this football club.”