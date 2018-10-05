Steven Gerrard delivers player ratings warning after Rangers win

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers rolled back the years after watching his team sweep past Rapid Vienna with a vintage display.

READ MORE - Rangers 3 - 1 Rapid Vienna: Rangers go top of Group G

On the night that Ibrox staged its first European group-stage clash for eight years, the Light Blues gave their boss the kind of performance he has been longing for since taking over as they stormed to a 3-1 win.

Fired on by a pumped-up home support, Alfredo Morelos struck twice either side of winning the 84th-minute penalty which James Tavernier converted as the Gers claimed a late victory.

“Our supporters’ performance brought the best out of the players and my players’ performance brought the best out of the fans,” beamed the former Liverpool skipper.

“Every single player to a man was outstanding all over the pitch. If I see a paper tomorrow and one of my players has less than an eight, I’ll be asking questions! Please be fair on them.”