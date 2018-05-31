Steven Gerrard ‘absolutely desperate’ to get started at Rangers

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is itching to get started in Glasgow as he prepares to officially begin his first job in management.

READ MORE - Rangers chairman Dave King calls for SPFL chairman to be suspended

Steven Gerrard will officially become Rangers boss on Friday. Picture: PA

The former Liverpool and England midfielder begins his role at Ibrox on Friday after being unveiled at the start of the month.

Gerrard has already been busy since accepting the role, with Scott Arfield, Jamie Murphy and Allan McGregor signing permanent deals with the club, and the former Liverpool youth coach cannot wait to get started ahead of pre-season, which starts in less than three weeks.

“June 1 is the day I have been waiting for and I am absolutely desperate to get started officially in my role as the manager of Rangers Football Club,” he told the club website. “Just saying that excites and motivates me so much.

“Although the players won’t report back from their breaks until in the month I am looking forward to meeting them and also welcoming some new faces to this fantastic club.

“Along with Mark (Allen) and my backroom team we have already been working on our plans and strategy for the new season.

“We know what we want to achieve and we also know what will be required to meet the challenges ahead, but we will be ready.

“Over the next week or so, I will be engaged in work and activities outwith Auchenhowie which I hope will be to the benefit of the club.

“We will also be putting the final pieces in place for our pre-season training camp in Spain.”

He added: “Having already taken the opportunity to assess our Auchenhowie base and also facilities at Ibrox, we are focusing now on being ready for our first real challenge, a Europa League qualifying tie in early July.

“Everything we do will be for them. It’s time now... let’s go.”

READ MORE - Rangers chairman Dave King slams SPFL’s response to suspension call