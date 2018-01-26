Ryan Jack needs surgery on knee injury, Graeme Murty confirms

Graeme Murty has revealed that Ryan Jack will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained in December against Motherwell.

• READ MORE - Ross McCrorie feared his Rangers career was over

Murty with new signing Greg Docherty. Picture: SNS Group

Admitting that the former Aberdeen man would be out ‘for a significant period’, Murty told Rangers TV: “I wouldn’t say he was out for the season, it is an extended period but hopefully we will get him back before the end.”

Murty continued: “I am really feeling for him because the injury didn’t present as that when he first sustained it and we were hopeful it was just a contact injury but it hasn’t turned out to be that way.

“He is going to be out for a significant period, we don’t know exactly how long but it will be longer than we and he had anticipated. We have to manage his disappointment and frustration and make sure we do the right thing for him.”

However, there was better news for Ross McCrorie, who met with a specialist this week, with the youngster not requiring surgery on his foot injury.

McCrorie picked up the injury during the Ibrox club’s participation in the Florida Cup during the winter break, but Murty is confident that the 19-year-old simply requires rest to sort the problem out.

“Ross was incredibly brave playing through a lot of pain; fortunately we don’t think it has caused any long term damage which is good,” Murty said.

“It is just a case of resting it down until he is pain free and he won’t need anything else other than time, which is hard to tell a 19-year-old when he is playing for Rangers first-team.

“We need to make sure we do the right thing for his long term future. It’ll be weeks not months.”

Veterna striker Kenny Miller could be in line for a return to the matchday squad this weekend against Ross County after returning to training this week.

Ther 38-year-old tore his hamstring during the 2-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road in December, but Murty confirmed the forward had returned to full training.

Murty added: “Kenny is doing a full training session today; we’ll have our eye on him because he’s suffered a signifcant injury.”

• READ MORE - Blow for Rangers as Ryan Jack set to miss Old Firm clash