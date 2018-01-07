Rumour Mill: Sturridge to Celtic? | Rangers eye Cummings | Southampton want Armstrong

Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move to Celtic; Rangers could make move for Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings and Southampton considering a £10m move for Stuart Armstrong

Daniel Sturridge linked with move to Celtic

Daniel Sturridge. Picture: SNS

Celtic and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who Brendan Rodgers worked with during his stint at Anfield. Sturridge’s last league appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side came in a 5-1 win over Brighton on December 2, although he was out with a hamstring injury for much of last month.

However, wages could be an issue, with the former Chelsea striker on a reported salary of £125,000 a week. (Various)

Cummings on Rangers radar

Rangers are considering a move for Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings, according to reports.

The former Hibs striker joined Forest in the summer but has scored just four goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, and hasn’t started a league match since October.

The 22-year-old was signed by former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton, but his departure could see Cummings follow him out the exit door if the Gers come calling. (Sunday Post)

Southampton consider £10m move for Armstrong

Southampton are mulling over a £10 million bid for Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong as they look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. They made inquiries about the Scotland international in July, but were rebuffed by the Parkhead outfit who told them he was needed for first the Champions League qualification campaign then the group games that followed. While Celtic remain in Europe with a last 32 Europa League tie against Zenit St Petersburg to play next month, it is not seen as a bar on the 25-year-old moving on. (Various)

Rangers sign Jamie Murphy on loan

Rangers have signed Brighton's former Motherwell winger Jamie Murphy on loan until the end of the season. The deal for the 28-year-old Scot ‘will become permanent’ in the summer when Rangers pay a ‘guaranteed fixed fee’ according to the Ibrox club's website.

Murphy didn’t fly out with Rangers to Florida last night but manager Graeme Murty is hopeful the new signing will be able to join up with his new team-mates. (BBC/Scotland on Sunday)

Tottenham favourites to sign Dembele

Bookmakers have installed Tottenham as the favourites to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Dembele has managed to become one of the most highly rated young strikers in Europe and since he joined the Hoops from Fulham during the summer of 2016, he has gone on to score an impressive 40 goals from 66 games in all competitions. (Various)

Rangers have competition for Jordan Jones' signature

Norwich City have edged ahead of Rangers in the race to sign Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, according to the Eastern Daily Press. The 23 year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Scottish Premiership side, and has 18 months left on his contract at Rugby Park. (Various)

Hibs leading race to sign Jamie Maclaren

Hibs have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Australian international striker Jamie Maclaren on loan from German club Darmstadt 98.

The 24-year-old had held talks with rivals Hearts about a move to Tynecastle Park, but it is understood that Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is closer to securing a deal for Maclaren until the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Carlos Pena has travelled to Mexico to hold talks with Cruz Azul over a loan deal for the second half of the season. Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is said to be keen on a reunion with the 27-year-old midfielder

• Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie has revealed how advice from Ibrox legend Ian Durrant helped transform his career