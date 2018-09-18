Rumour Mill: Rangers man denies exit rumours | Celtic line up Craig Gordon replacement | SFA ‘urged not to help Rangers’

Rangers striker denies claims he’s on his way out of Ibrox, Celtic earmark a replaecment for Craig Gordon and ex-SFA chief reveals club chairman begged him not to help Rangers

Sadiq denies exit talk

Lassana Coulibaly (left) with Umar Sadiq at a Rangers training session. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers striker Umar Sadiq has played down talk linking him with an exit, insisting: “Let’s just see how the future turns out.”

The towering Roma forward is yet to start a game under Steven Gerrard and has made just three appearances as a sub, while the form of Alfredo Morelos and fellow summer acquisition Kyle Lafferty has given Sadiq little chance to impress.

He said: “It’s just too early to talk about leaving. I am here to play football and know it won’t be easy. It’s a privilege to work with a legend like Steven Gerrard. I’m working hard in training and we’re doing the right things.” (All Nigeria Soccer)

Have Celtic earmarked Craig Gordon replacement?

Celtic scouts watched Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in action for the Magpies’ Under-23 side last week amid rumours that the Hoops could return for the former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock No.1.

The ‘keeper joined the Dons on loan last season but Brendan Rodgers’ side attempted to hijack the deal at the eleventh hour.

And with Woodman out of contract at the end of this season and yet to agree an extension with Newcastle, Celtic could move in January to snap up the England Under-21 star for a reduced fee. (Various)

Club chairman begged me not to help Rangers, claims ex-SFA chief

Former SFA President George Peat has sensationally claimed that a “prominent” club chairman asked him not to help Rangers as the Ibrox side competed in the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

The Gers played five games in 11 days at the end of the 2007/08 domestic campaign, with the finale delayed by four days so all top six teams finished on the same day.

Peat was asked about his time at the SFA, and said: “One thing in particular disappointed me. When Rangers got to the [UEFA Cup] final, I got a call from a prominent chairman requesting me not to help Rangers in any way.

“That really stuck in my throat.” (BBC Scotland)

Dundee United nearly ruined John Souttar - Levein

Hearts boss Craig Levein has claimed Dundee United nearly ruined John Souttar’s chances of becoming a Scotland mainstay.

Souttar earned his first caps against Belgium and Albania but former Scotland boss Levein admitted he feared for the youngster after seeing him repeatedly played out of position at Tannadice.

Levein said: “He has always been a centre-half. I’m not being disrespectful but they nearly ruined his career. Right back, left back, centre midfield. It’s quite confusing for a young player when you are being moved into three of four different places and no-one has got your back and is giving you the support you need.” (Evening News)

Hibs close in on Nelom deal

Hibs are closing in on a deal to sign Dutch full-back Miquel Nelom.

The 27-year-old former Feyenoord left-back is a free agent after leaving the Rotterdam club during the summer.

The two-times Netherlands internationalist has held talks with Easter Road representatives and Hibs hope to conclude a deal within the next few days. (Evening News)

Killie eye O’Donnell deal

Kilmarnock are keen to hand Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell a bumper new deal to keep him at Rugby Park.

O’Donnell still has two years left on his contract after joining last summer, but the 26-year-old has starred for Killie and has forced his way into the international squad.

Rugby Park chiefs are keen to tie him down on a new deal with English clubs monitoring the player’s situation. (The Sun)

Hearts’ title odds slashed

The odds on Hearts winning the Scottish Premiership title have been slashed from 500/1 to 16/1 - but they still sit behind Celtic and Rangers.

A 1-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday made it five league wins out of five for the Jambos with jubilant fans chanting: “We’re going to win the league” as Hearts went five points clear.

However, Celtic remain favourites on 2/7 and Rangers are currently priced at 7/1 to end the Hoops’ domination. (Various)

Kamberi avoided op to score winner against Killie

Hibs striker Flo Kamberi has revealed how his faith in a leading German specialist allowed him to clinch the winning goal against Kilmarnock.

The Swiss hitman had been forced to miss his club’s previous two games with fluid in his knee which was severely restricting his matchday preparations.

But during the international break he went to Bavarian-based orthopaedic specialist Christian Hendrich who had helped him overcome a similar injury in the past and ruled out the need for an operation on the knee. (Evening News)