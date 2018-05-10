Rumour Mill: Lennon quit threat | Gerrard’s secret Rangers trip | Celtic plan £4m stadium upgrade

Neil Lennon says he’s considering his future after derby defeat; Steven Gerrard’s secret trip to Auchenhowie and Celtic set to upgrade Parkhead to the tune of £4 million

Lennon: I’m considering future

Quit threat: Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS Group

Neil Lennon has threatened to walk away from Hibs after venting his fury at the derby defeat which leaves Hibs in fourth place.

“We threw it away. Unprofessional. Not good enough,” fumed Lennon. “We look like we’re going to finish fourth, which is unacceptable to me. “I will be considering my position over the summer.

“Just in general. I know my own personal aims and ambitions and I can’t watch that in derbies. It’s not good enough. I don’t know. We’ve got a board meeting next week. So we’ll see.” (The Scotsman)

Gerrard’s secret Gers trip

Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister made a hush-hush visit to Rangers’ Auchenhowie training complex on Tuesday night, while the first team was in Aberdeen.

It’s believed Gerrard asked for a tour so he and his management team can familiarise themselves with the training centre ahead of taking the reins on June 1.

The trip was deliberately organised with the first team out of the picture to avoid unsettling the players or current caretaker management duo. (Daily Record)

Hoops plan Parkhead upgrade

Celtic are planning to upgrade their stadium to the tune of £4 million.

It’s understood the champions are installing a high tech light and sound system to rival those used at the Amsterdam ArenA and the Allianz Arena for big games, which will cost in the region of £2.3 million.

And a further £1.3 million will be spent on the installation of a new hybrid pitch, while work has also been carried out on lounges, external facilities and the stadium roof. (Daily Record)

Gers linked with Plymouth star

Rangers have been linked with Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley, with the towering centre half out of contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals in two seasons, as well as making 84 league appearances and his form has attracted the attention of Bolton and other teams. (Various)

Levein tips Cochrane for Scotland

Hearts manager Craig Levein hailed Harry Cochrane as a future Scotland star after his dominant Edinburgh derby display last night.

He shone in midfield and Levein admitted he has not worked with a youngster who is able to command senior games the way Cochrane can.

Levein said: “He was unbelievable. I don’t think he gave the ball away all evening. His touch was sublime on a really slick pitch. It’s really good players who can perform like that on a pitch like that.” (Evening News)

St Johnstone get summer recruitment under way

St Johnstone have started their summer recruitment drive with the signing of Colchester United midfielder Drey Wright.

The 23-year-old Englishman – who scored three goals in 43 League Two appearances this term – has penned a two-year deal with the McDiarmid Park outfit after sealing a free transfer from United. (Various)

McCrorie keen to learn from Gerrard

Ross McCrorie is keen to hone his midfield talents by learning from Steven Gerrard.

The youngster, who was brought into the Rangers first team as a defender, was converted into a defensive midfielder and performed well against Aberdeen on Tuesday night, scoring the equaliser.

He said: “I have played centre midfield for the last two games and hopefully I have done a good job for the team and impressed [Gerrard]. “He can pass on his experiences to me and help my game.” (The Scotsman)