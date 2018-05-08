Rumour Mill: King rubbishes Murray rumours | Celtic ‘could beat Marseille’ | Ex-Ibrox star set for Rangers role?

Dave King rubbishes talk of a David Murray comeback; Celtic could beat Europa League finalists Marseille according to one former player and former Rangers defender lined up to join Gerrard’s backroom staff;

King rubbishes Murray investment talk

No return: Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray. Picture: Neil Hanna

Dave King has addressed rumours that Sir David Murray could invest in Rangers, branding them “more than unlikely.”

In March, the former Gers owner was linked with a shock return to Ibrox to invest in the club.

But speaking yesterday, current chairman King said: “Zero per cent chance of that happening would be a bit on the high side.” (The Scotsman)

Hoops could beat Euro finalists, claims Bonner

Former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Pat Bonner has claimed that his old club are capable of beating Euro finalists Marseille. The French outfit squeezed into the showpiece after overcoming Red Bull Salzburg in extra time.

Bonner, now a pundit, said: “If Celtic get into the Champions League next year and Brendan [Rodgers] brings in two quality players then this team can do something in Europe.

“Look at Marseille getting into the Europa League final – Celtic could beat Marseille. So you don’t have to go to England to achieve.” (The Scotsman)

Vignal set for key Ibrox role?

Gregory Vignal could be promoted to coach as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team at Ibrox, according to reports in France.

Vignal, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool, is currently an Academy coach with Rangers but could step up to first team coach under the new regime. (France Football)

Just one win, says King

Dave King believes Steven Gerrard can turn the balance of power in Scottish football back in Rangers’ favour by stemming the steady flow of Champions League money into Celtic’s bank account.

Gers chairman King has predicted it will require just one league title win for the Ibrox club to make Celtic’s current dominance of the domestic scene fall like “a pack of cards”.

He said: “We appoint a manager who can win games and we take one league away from Celtic. We only need one. We don’t need two or three. We need one. Once we take one away, it’s a pack of cards.” (The Scotsman)

‘Murty’s decision not to sell Morelos’

Dave King says it was entirely Graeme Murty’s decision to turn down a reported £10 million offer for striker Alfredo Morelos from Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe earlier this year.

And the Ibrox chairman revealed: “The manager made a decision not to sell him. He knew we could have sold the player but Graeme knew if Morelos went out he couldn’t bring another player in.

“He said ‘I would rather have the player, if you’re not putting me under pressure to get the money I would rather keep the player’ and we said there’s no pressure, you make a football decision.” (The Scotsman)

Milinkovic boost for Hearts

David Milinkovic is expected to return to the Hearts team for tomorrow night’s showdown with Hibs at Tynecastle. The on-loan Genoa attacker has featured only once in the past two months after being plagued by knee trouble but is in contention to start in the Edinburgh derby. With Kyle Lafferty and John Souttar both doubtful due to injuries, the return of Milinkovic would represent a welcome boost for Craig Levein. “I’m hopeful that we’ll have David back,” the manager told the Evening News. “He might have made the bench on Sunday but I think the extra few days will have definitely put him in a better position to play.” (Evening News)

Naismith faces SFA sweat

The SFA will review footage of Steven Naismith’s tackle on Scott Brown and could issue the Hearts striker with a two-game ban. Naismith tackled Brown around the groin area and he was left writhing on the ground.

Should the SFA decide to issue Naismith a notice of complaint, the most likely scenario would be a two-game suspension for violent conduct. No action is expected to be taken before Hearts face Hibs on Wednesday, however.

Any ban incurred by Naismith would not take effect until Hearts play Kilmarnock on Sunday at Rugby Park. (Evening News)