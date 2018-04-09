Rumour Mill: De Boer to Rangers? | Edouard set for Portugal? | McCall warning over title decider

Frank de Boer linked with Rangers return; blow for Celtic as Portuguese side eye Edouard and Stuart McCall in warning over potential ‘powder-keg’ Old Firm title decider

De Boer set for Rangers return?

Frank de Boer has been linked with a return to Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers fans are backing an Ibrox return for Frank de Boer, with suggestions the former Crystal Palace boss could be announced as Graeme Murty’s successor as soon as next week.

De Boer, who along with twin Ronald spent time at Ibrox as a player, has had management spells with Ajax and Internazionale as well as the Eagles.

His spell at Selhurst Park ended after just 450 minutes of football. (Various)

Edouard to Portugal?

On-loan Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could be playing for Vitoria de Guimaraes, after the Portuguese outfit struck a partnership deal with the player’s parent club PSG.

According to reports, PSG’s sporting director has already promised the Vitoria hierarchy that they can have Edouard on loan next season.

This is despite Celtic having an option to buy the player as part of their loan deal. (Scottish Sun)

McCall in title decider warning

Former Rangers boss Stuart McCall hopes common sense will prevail as he cautioned against making the final Old Firm fixture of the season a title decider.

McCall reckons sending Rangers to the home of their bitter rivals ahead of a potential title party is asking for trouble.

“I saw Brendan Rodgers’ comments and I get what he’s saying,” said McCall. “But if you look at the bigger picture, there is no doubt it would be a powder-keg.” (The Scotsman)

Cowie backs Naisy for Scotland recall

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie reckons Tynecastle team-mate Steven Naismith deserves a Scotland recall.

Cowie said: “He’s getting better and better and to have a player like that at the club is tremendous. He’s definitely capable of getting back into the Scotland squad.” (Scottish Sun)

Caixinha fires warning at Pena

Cruz Azul boss Pedro Caixinha has warned on-loan midfielder Carlos Pena that he has to improve his performance if he wants to strike a permanent deal - or face being sent back to Rangers.

Pena followed his former Ibrox boss to Mexico in January on a one-year loan arrangement but has struggled for form, and was subbed at half time in his most recent appearance.

Caixinha said: “Pena owes me more than I owe him. He has a one-year loan but the next part of the season will decide whether he stays with us after that. If not, when the loan ends he will go back to Rangers.” (Scottish Sun)

Thy focused on Bremen amid Hoops interest

Celtic target Lennart Thy is only focused on parent club Werder Bremen, despite the Hoops sending scouts to watch the striker in action for loan side VVV Venlo.

The 26-year-old hitman said: “At the end of the season I’ll return to Bremen and I will work harder than ever to get into the team next season. It was a good decision to go on loan but I won’t be at Venlo for more than a year.”

Thy made 70 appearances for Bremen’s second string side but has only turned out five times for the Bundesliga side so far. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers calls for Old Firm title decider

Brendan Rodgers has urged the SPFL not to shy away from the possibility of giving Celtic a chance of winning the title against Rangers at Parkhead.

Rodgers said: “In any other country, they would look to play the game and showcase your football. They’d be falling over themselves to get it on the telly. But for some reason we can’t do that here which is a sad indictment of the world that it is here at times. Scotland is a wonderful country with passionate supporters so make it a great advert – let’s not run away from it. I haven’t been told [it definitely won’t happen] so let’s see what they do.” (The Scotsman)

Defenders star at Hearts POTY awards

Christophe Berra and John Souttar were the big winners at Hearts’ Player of the Year awards on Sunday night, with Berra winning the top gong and his defensive colleague picking up the Young Player of the Year prize.

Rookie full back Chris Hamilton was named Under-20s player of the year while Demetri Mitchell won the Goal of the Season award for his strike against St Johnstone.

Stevenson: Hibs must make most of top six

Lewis Stevenson has urged his team-mates to make the most of being in the top six for the first time in eight years by “having a right go” at taking second place.

Hibs go into the final five matches of the season just three points behind Rangers and Aberdeen in the race to be “best of the rest”, but could be even closer after being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Ross County.

However, while admitting it will be tough going, Stevenson insisted Neil Lennon’s players have nothing to fear given their league record against the other teams. (Evening News)