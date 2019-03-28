Rumour Mill: Alex McLeish faces Scotland sack | Celtic manager development | Rangers make Morelos announcement

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

McLeish facing sack after grim start to Euro 2020 qualifying

Is it time up for Alex McLeish? Picture: Getty Images

Alex McLeish could be relieved of his duties as Scotland manager by the end of the week following a nightmare start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

SFA chief Ian Maxwell will wield the axe over “growing concerns McLeish is struggling to cope with the stress” of leading Scotland’s bid to reach a first major tournament in over 20 years.

McLeish is set to hold showdown talks with Maxwell today and will likely be told of the decision to remove him “from the international firing line”. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager ‘target’ approached by other teams

Red Bull Salzburg boss Marco Rose, who has been linked with the Celtic job, has been approached by both Schalke and Wolfsburg in recent days, according to reports.

The Bundesliga pair are understood to be impressed by his work with the Austrian side, with Schalke wanting an answer one way or the other from Rose in the next fortnight. (BILD/Kicker)

Rangers announce Morelos documentary

Rangers have teased a new documentary about star striker Alfredo Morelos on social media.

The Colombian forward - who left his homeland for Finland as a teenager - will tell his story to Rangers TV, in a feature called Soy Alfredo (I am Alfredo).

The preview clip showed the 22-year-old walking down the tunnel, saying: “It’s an awesome adrenaline. It isn’t fear or nerves.

“I feel so much more motivated to do things right, to win, to get three points at home, to play well there, to prove to our fans that we are ready to give them a show regardless of who we are playing against.” (Various)

Hoban open to Dons return

Tommie Hoban is refusing to rule out a return to Aberdeen - but the crocked Watford defender insists he needs to focus on regaining fitness. Hoban played just nine games for the Dons as he suffered two injury blows.

With his Watford deal up in the summer, Hoban said: “I loved my time at Aberdeen. The boys are great, the staff are brilliant and I enjoyed living up there with the family although it was shorter than we’d hoped.

“I would consider going back if it was an option. I don’t know if [Watford] will offer me anything or not but it doesn’t change what I know I need to do. I have to focus on getting fit.” (Daily Record)