Ross McCrorie and twin brother Robbie agree new deals with Rangers

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie admits he is living the dream after he and twin brother Robbie both agreed four-and-a-half year contract extensions.

The Auchenhowie academy graduate has been rewarded with a new deal after making a successful start to his first-team career.

Ross McCrorie applauds the Rangers fans at the end of the match with Motherwell. Picture: SNS Group

And the boyhood Gers supporter insisted he had no hesitation in agreeing to stay put when the paperwork was finally put in front of him.

Goalkeeper Robbie is also part of Graeme Murty’s first-team squad, although he has yet to make his breakthrough.

Defender Ross told RangersTV: “I’m delighted to commit for the four-and-a-half years, especially at a club like Rangers - it’s massive. It’s the club I’ve supported ever since I was a little boy and I don’t want to be playing anywhere other than Rangers.

“The last few months have been great and a dream come true. I’m thankful for getting the chance and ever since I’ve been getting games, so it’s been brilliant.”

Robbie McCrorie, currently on loan at Berwick Rangers, has also agreed a new deal with the Ibrox club. Picture: SNS Group

Former boss Pedro Caixinha handed Ross his first-team debut during a Betfred Cup clash against Partick Thistle back in September, while he went on to make his first start days later in an Ibrox Old Firm clash with Celtic.

In total he has made 17 appearances so far, netting his maiden goal against the Jags at Ibrox last month.

While he is most comfortable at centre-back, new boss Murty has redeployed him in a midfield anchor role of late and he thanked his manager for that show of faith.

“He’s been great and I know him as well from the under-20s,” said the former Ayr and Dumbarton loanee. “He’s moved me into the midfield since he has come in and he has helped me out a lot with my game as well.

“I was out on loan in the last couple of seasons so playing in the Premiership is a much higher level and I think I have coped pretty well. It’s definitely going to improve me as a player and hopefully I can keep continuing in the team and keep playing well.”

Robbie is currently on loan at Berwick Rangers but hopes he can soon make a similar mark as his sibling with the Ibrox outfit soon.

He said: “Four-and-a-half years is a long time and I am delighted to tie myself down. It’s a bit unexpected for myself to be honest, but I have been working hard and I aim to continue that.

“It’s brilliant for me and I am really looking forward to the future. I think over the last six months with my loan spell and playing football regularly, I have progressed more in those six months in terms of my overall game than what I maybe have in the last few years.

“I’ve always been progressing, but I have really started to feel it recently and become more confident with each game.”