Revealed! Rangers to play friendlies against English duo

Rangers will welcome two English clubs to Ibrox in July as part of their pre-season preparations.

Rangers will welcome Bury and Wigan to Ibrox. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The club confirmed fixtures against League Two Bury and Wigan Athletic, who won League One last season.

Steven Gerrard’s first appearance at Ibrox as Rangers boss will be against Bury on Friday 6 July for a 7.15pm kick-off. The Shakers count former Aberdeen forward Chris Maguire among their ranks.

Former Hearts winger Jamie Walker will likely be part of the Wigan squad, alongside former Rangers striker Kal Naismith, who travel to Govan on Sunday 29 July with a 3pm kick-off.

Rangers get their Europa League campaign up and running on 12 July, with the return leg the following week.

It will be one of four ties the club will have to overcome to reach the group stages of the competition.

