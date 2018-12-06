Revealed: Rangers have the highest borrowings in Scottish football

Have your say

Rangers owe more than £20 million - the highest borrowings in Scottish football.

Figures highlighted by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool, show British football clubs owe more than £3.5billion to banks and owners.

Rangers lead the way in Scotland with borrowings of £22.5million as per their most recent set of accounts for the year 2017-2018.

It is in excess of £10million more than rivals Celtic whose borrowings are £10.8million.

These figures pale in comparison to Premier League clubs with Manchester United's nearly £500million. Brighton, Liverpool and Arsenal are all above £200million.

Elsewhere in Scotland Hibs owe £4million, while Motherwell (£1.9m), Dundee United (£1.9m) and Dundee (£1.3m) come in at over £1million.

The only other Scottish clubs listed who have borrowings are Aberdeen (£0.5m), St Johnstone (£0.3m) and Ross County (£0.2m).